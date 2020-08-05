SoundSource 5 Is Sound Control, Reimagined

Today, we’re releasing a major upgrade to SoundSource, our essential audio control utility. With the new version 5, SoundSource is both more powerful and more refined than ever before. Read on to learn about this major leap forward.

A Refined New Interface

The most noticeable change in SoundSource 5 is its dramatically overhauled interface. We’ve reviewed every part of the user experience, striving to make it better than ever.

Space Saving

We started by streamlining SoundSource’s main window. It now uses less width, while still providing all the controls and information you need. Further, the System and Applications sections can now be closed to reduce height. All of this is particularly useful when you keep SoundSource pinned open for fast access.

Optionally Even Slimmer

For an even skinnier look, SoundSource now offers a great new Compact view as well. Save even more screen space, while retaining access to all controls.

Your browser doesn’t support the video tag. Click to download and watch in another app.





An Updated Menu Bar Icon

SoundSource’s menu bar icon will now always act as a volume indicator. It shows the volume level for your default output device, and will also show you when your output is muted.

Still More to See

From subtle animations and artwork enhancements throughout the app, to the new support for matching system accent colors, SoundSource 5’s new interface is a sight to behold.

Apps Handled, Automatically

With version 5, it’s no longer necessary to manage the applications SoundSource keeps in its list. Instead, SoundSource automatically adds applications to its list whenever they produce audio. That way, everything is always ready for you to make any adjustments you desire.

Of course, SoundSource also keeps this list tidy. It removes applications when they stop producing audio, while storing your settings for the future.

If you want to make sure an application is in the list even when it’s not producing audio, you can still do that as well. Just click the “Favorites” star to keep an application in the list permanently.

Menu Bar Meters

While previous versions offered a single menu bar meter for your default output device, but we’ve taken visual indicators to the next level in SoundSource 5.

Your browser doesn’t support the video tag. Click to download and watch in another app.

With the new meters preferences, activity can be shown in the menu bar for the default output device, the default input device, and for any active applications. Of course, these indicators are all optional, so you can turn on the exact combination of meters that suits your needs.

These meters also provide a ridiculously handy mute control for anything audio related. With a fast click in the menu bar, you now can mute your microphone or silence a bothersome app.

Using the new menu bar meters, you can control your audio without even needing to open SoundSource’s main window.

Audio Effects Are Better Than Ever

One of SoundSource’s most popular features is its ability to apply audio effects to any audio. Whether you want to improve the quality of Zoom calls, add an equalizer to a movie, or just get more from small laptop speakers, SoundSource makes it possible. In version 5, we’ve super-charged audio effects.

Magic Boost 2

In SoundSource 5, we’ve optimized Magic Boost to use less CPU. The new Magic Boost 2 is the best way yet to get rich, full sound from even the tiniest speakers.

Simplified Equalizer

The built-in 10-band Lagutin equalizer sounds great, of course. With this update, we’ve simplified the default display, so you can more easily adjust audio. It’s also now possible to pin the equalizer, so you can adjust it from anywhere, without pulling SoundSource forward.

Pinnable Audio Units

Audio Unit effects in SoundSource can also now be pinned, for fast access no matter what you’re doing. Pin an effect, and it will float above everything on your Mac for instant adjustments.

Audio Unit Search

If you have a large number of Audio Unit effects installed, you’ll love the built-in search. Just type a few characters to get the exact plugin you need.

Support for Audio Unit v3

SoundSource now supports the newest Audio Unit plugins, made with the Audio Unit v3 API

With these changes, applying audio effects your Mac is better than ever.

Try SoundSource Now

SoundSource 5 has lots more to offer, from an enhanced right-click menu to advancements for VoiceOver users, and so much more. Ultimately, there are simply too many improvements to list them all here. Fortunately, you can check them out for yourself.

To explore all that SoundSource 5 has to offer, download our free, fully-featured trial for MacOS 10.13 and up. When you’re ready, you can unlock the full version by purchasing through our online store.

SoundSource’s regular price is just $39, but we’re also running a special introductory price. Through the end of August, you can purchase for just $29.

Download SoundSource 5 to experience sound control so good, it ought to be built in to MacOS.









Notes for Owners of SoundSource 4

If you previously purchased SoundSource 4, you’re eligible to upgrade to SoundSource 5 for just $19. Download the new version to try it out, then click to purchase your discounted upgrade to version 5.

As is our standard practice, we’re also providing complimentary upgrades to a generous number of recent purchasers of SoundSource. If you purchased SoundSource 4 on or after May 1st, 2020, you’re eligible for a complimentary upgrade. We’ve sent an email with the relevant details, so check your inbox to get started using SoundSource 5 today.