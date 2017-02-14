SoundSource: The Sound Control That Should Be Built Into MacOS
Posted By Paul Kafasis on February 14th, 2017
Today, we’re pleased to unveil SoundSource, a tremendously handy new tool offering fast access to all your Mac’s critical sound settings!
From SoundSource’s menu bar icon, you can instantly configure the audio devices your Mac uses for Input, Output and Sound Effects. In seconds, you can adjust the volume for each of your audio devices or switch between connected devices. SoundSource can also enable the soft play-thru of audio from input devices. Use the Play-Thru window to monitor any connected input, such as a microphone, right through your headphones or other output.
SoundSource is a superior sound control in a tremendously convenient package. It tucks out of your way in the menu bar until you need it, then provides easy access to swap audio devices, adjust volumes, and more. It’s the sound control that should be built into MacOS, now available from Rogue Amoeba.1
Get It Now
Visit the SoundSource page to learn more and download our free trial for Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) and higher. When you’re ready, you can purchase SoundSource right through our store.
A Special Offer for Current Rogue Amoeba Customers
As a special bonus for our customers, folks who own a license for any of current MacOS applications are eligible to receive a complimentary license for SoundSource! If you already own one of our other products, click here to redeem this offer.
If you’ve been considering picking up Airfoil, Audio Hijack, or any of our other Mac apps, now’s a great time to do it. When you purchase, you’ll also earn a complimentary copy of SoundSource.
Footnotes:
-
If the SoundSource name sounds familiar, you may have used our original SoundSource application back in the early 2000s. SoundSource 3 is a modern new version, offering the audio device controls from the original SoundSource, as well as the audio play-thru functionality once found in our LineIn application. Click here to read more. ↩︎
Paul says:February 14th, 2017 at 2:17 pm
Hello! Nice to have you back.
Thomas Landgraeber says:February 14th, 2017 at 3:10 pm
Guys, I just wanted to say Thanks for providing a free SoundSource license code (I am a long-time Audio Hijack and Fission user).
I’ve also used SoundSource for years when it was freely available back in the days and loved it, too.
You guys make amazing things. Great job!
Cheers from Berlin, Germany,
Thomas
Sound Engineer (AES, VDT)
Tom Meade says:February 14th, 2017 at 4:30 pm
Mirroring Thomas above – you guys add to the experience – never subtract.
Thank you.
A longtime hacker . . .
Red says:February 14th, 2017 at 4:53 pm
Any idea if this would come to windows as well?
Fazal Majid says:February 14th, 2017 at 6:10 pm
Thanks for the release, and the complimentary offer for loyal customers.
You really should add one key feature that is missing in OS X: the ability to display and change sample rate and bid depth for an interface, since iTunes is too dumb to do so and requires dropping into Audio MIDI Setup to do it.