SoundSource: The Sound Control That Should Be Built Into MacOS

Today, we’re pleased to unveil SoundSource, a tremendously handy new tool offering fast access to all your Mac’s critical sound settings!

From SoundSource’s menu bar icon, you can instantly configure the audio devices your Mac uses for Input, Output and Sound Effects. In seconds, you can adjust the volume for each of your audio devices or switch between connected devices. SoundSource can also enable the soft play-thru of audio from input devices. Use the Play-Thru window to monitor any connected input, such as a microphone, right through your headphones or other output.

SoundSource is a superior sound control in a tremendously convenient package. It tucks out of your way in the menu bar until you need it, then provides easy access to swap audio devices, adjust volumes, and more. It’s the sound control that should be built into MacOS, now available from Rogue Amoeba.1

Visit the SoundSource page to learn more and download our free trial for Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) and higher. When you’re ready, you can purchase SoundSource right through our store.

As a special bonus for our customers, folks who own a license for any of current MacOS applications are eligible to receive a complimentary license for SoundSource! If you already own one of our other products, click here to redeem this offer.

If you’ve been considering picking up Airfoil, Audio Hijack, or any of our other Mac apps, now’s a great time to do it. When you purchase, you’ll also earn a complimentary copy of SoundSource.