Airfoil & Apple TV Users Should Avoid tvOS 10.2
Posted By Paul Kafasis on March 28th, 2017
Summary: To prevent loss of connectivity with Airfoil, Apple TV users should not upgrade to tvOS 10.2 at this time.
On March 27th, Apple released tvOS 10.2 for the latest generation of Apple TV. Changes made by Apple in this update have broken Airfoil’s ability to transmit audio to the newest generation of Apple TV. This issue affects both Airfoil for Mac and Airfoil for Windows, and prevents Airfoil from successfully sending audio to the Apple TV. If your Apple TV is still running tvOS 10.1.1 (or lower), stick with that for now to maintain connectivity with Airfoil.
Next Steps
We’re currently researching this problem, and hope to work around Apple’s changes with a future update. In the meantime, Airfoil users should avoid tvOS 10.2, sticking with their current version of tvOS instead. Be sure to disable automatic updates on the Apple TV as well. You can do this by going to Settings -> System -> Software Updates, and toggling “Automatically Update” to Off.
More to Come
We’ll post more news as soon as we have it, so watch this blog, as well as our Twitter account. When a new version is available, Airfoil itself can alert you, so be sure Software Update is on in the Preferences.
Mr blob says:March 29th, 2017 at 2:38 pm
Airparrot apparently works as they updated their software to support the new OS weeks ago. Maybe you should have found this out in the beta version.
Dave says:March 30th, 2017 at 9:46 pm
This seems like a huge oversight and warning would have been nice. I use(d) Air Foil on a regular basis AND use auto update on Apple TV (I guess it is my fault). I do hope you fix soon.